Skoda Tracks Your Interest In Its Ad With A Digital Eye-Tracking First

Digital eye tracking technology is used to striking effect in “Fight for Attention,” a new interactive online experience from Skoda which goes live February 12.

The concept is simple: you spend 90 seconds watching two films played simultaneously, split screen, then Skoda tracks your eye movement, analyzes it then presents back to you which film you paid more attention to–in real-time.

The technology behind it is anything but simple.





Conceived by London creative agency 18 Feet & Rising, “Fight for Attention” was developed and built in partnership with production company B-Reel whose technology team adapted pupil eye-tracking technology developed by face tracking and animation specialist Visage Technologies to promote Skoda’s Fabia model.

“The creative is built around the idea that the Fabia steals attention,” 18 Feet & Rising creative director Anna Carpen explains.

“Skoda wanted us to use technology in a new way. So rather than produce another YouTube film, we started thinking about ways not just to grab attention but track it,” she adds.





Typically, eye tracking–often used to research how website users view websites–depends on the user using downloaded software, a third-party plug in or a specialist device.