Canadian Tire Wants You To Shovel Your Neighbor’s Driveway

For some, winter means a magical time of sledding, skiing, and other snowy fun times. To others, it means lots of shovelling. Oh so much shovelling .

Canadian Tire, with agency Tribal Worldwide Toronto, has launched a social campaign to spread some good winter karma. The retailer surprised people in eight communities across Canada with a shovelled driveway and a free shovel left on their doorstep, engraved with instructions to pass it on by shovelling snow for someone else.





Starting in towns across Quebec, Ontario, Newfoundland, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Manitoba, the brand will be tracking the shovels online as they get passed along with video and photos on Facebook, Twitter, and compiled on the Shovel It Forward site.

Making it a good deed for the day might ease the sore back, freezing feet and February blues just enough until the next snowstorm hits.