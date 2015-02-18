Learning To Pitch Yourself, Post-Prison

It’s 3:07 p.m. on a balmy Thursday in January and about 120 people are shuffling into in a windowless meeting room in the basement of Draper University , a residential school for early stage entrepreneurs in downtown San Mateo, California. Audience members sitting down, mostly Draper students, are chatting and texting frantically while six non-students stand against the back wall, each with varying degrees of stress showing on their faces.

“I know we are running a few minutes late; we are just waiting for our host to arrive,” says Catherine Hoke from the front of the room. Hoke is the founder and CEO of Defy Ventures, a New York City-based nonprofit that offers a nine-month hybrid online/in-person training program designed to help formerly incarcerated individuals start their own companies. She founded the organization in 2010 and last year expanded it to include the Bay Area. Today is a mock-venture capital pitch competition that marks the end of the third month of the regional program. The six people standing in the back are a few of Defy’s “entrepreneurs in training” (or EITs); individuals who’ve served time and now have ideas for small businesses.

Catherine Hoke

Within seconds of Hoke’s announcement, Tim Draper, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist whose investments include Skype, Tesla, and Hotmail, and the namesake for Draper University, walks in the door. He sits in the center chair at a long table opposite the stage, flanked by seven other judges—VCs and successful business owners. Today’s competition is mostly for practice; each EIT will have a few minutes to pitch, judges will provide feedback and a winner will be chosen to receive a small cash stipend toward his or her business idea.

“I find the scale of California’s prison population ridiculous and disgusting,” says David Hornick, a partner at August Capital, as he takes his seat at the judges’ table. “We need to make it possible for people to leave prison and live productive lives.

“These pitches will be good if they focus on their stories. A pitch needs to be about you, why you are doing this and what problem you are solving. It’s like a first date. You have to get us excited to want to have a second one.”

First up is Seth Sundberg, who towers over the crowd at more than seven feet tall. “I was a professional basketball player and bank branch manager before I was caught for tax fraud and spent five years in federal prison,” he begins. “I got out eight months ago and am living in a halfway house in San Francisco.”

Sundberg’s business idea is to create a granola snack bar company called Inside-Out Bars. He plans to employ ex-cons and sell his product back to prisons. “I know this works,” he says. “I started making these bars while on the inside and sold 3,000 of them for a net profit of $1,300.”