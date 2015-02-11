Today in Tabs: Bron Stewlliams Announces Suspentirement

The new Terminator movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is one answer to an major philosophical question, “What would have happened if Ronald Reagan had gone back to acting?”

It might also be about the dangers of artificial intelligence, which seems like much less fun. In a new book philosopher Nick Bostrom suggests that before we build an AI system, we might want to give it some values: “We’re basically telling a god how we’d like to be treated.”

Scientists: Would your AI knit a sweater for a penguin? If not, do not proceed.