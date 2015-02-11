Today in Tabs: Bron Stewlliams Announces Suspentirement

|Despite signaling his imminent departure pretty clearly in a recent NYMag interview, Jon Stewart’s announcement yesterday that he is leaving the Daily Show came as a bit of a shock. Capital New York answered some questions about what would be next for Stewart and the show. The New York Times had complete coverage ready to go, having seemingly anticipated this development. Will Leitch has the best take, explaining that the very thing we demanded of Stewart was, perhaps, also his greatest weakness. But as usual, Ben Dreyfuss found the one perfect tweet.
|Despite signaling his imminent departure pretty clearly in a recent scandal over his claims from 2003, Brian Williams’s 6 month suspension yesterday from NBC News came as a bit of a shock. Capital New York answered some questions about what would be next for Williams and the show. The New York Times had complete coverage ready to go, having seemingly anticipated this development. Jeb Lund has the best take, explaining that the very thing we demanded of Williams was, perhaps, also his greatest weakness. But as usual, Ben Dreyfuss found the one perfect tweet.
Wow, two big TV stories on NYT home page! Can’t wait for @wjcarter‘s analysis! (Oh, right: He’s gone. Along w/ half the former media desk.)
— Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) February 11, 2015
OMG HAX: Newsweek and Delta both got hacked on social media yesterday, as did Twitter’s own CFO Anthony Noto. (More like Anthony Notweet amirite?) We also learned that the worst part of the Forbes website, the stupid “Thought of the Day” interstitial, was used as a targeted malware vector for three days late last year. Steve Ragan made a pretty good case that the Forbes disclosure is actually just a sales pitch, therefore making the disclosure itself, in a way, yet another vector for malware. Hax on hax. Other Brother Jeb Bush released lots of Floridians personal information, in the interests of “transparency” (for your social security number, I guess). How could he know what he was doing though? He’d just had to fire his chief technology officer, Ethan Czahor, for racist and sexist tweets. Dave Weigel wins a special Take Commendation for observing that it isn’t so much that Czahor believed and said terrible things, but that every Republican believes and says terrible things until they learn to hide their bad beliefs, which is undeniably true but also maybe doesn’t work so well as a defense. Security researcher Mark Burnett just released a dump of ten million username and password combinations and is terrified he’s going to somehow go to jail for it. And finally, if you’ve ever wanted to hack your own gibson, there is now a kernel module for that.
#AdviceForYoungJournalists Advice for Young Journalists Simulator 2011 pic.twitter.com/7yFE20EMqt
— Simulator Generator (@SimGenerator) February 10, 2015
I told the intern she had to keep it short today. Also there’s a new issue of her own newsletter Canada Weakly coming out tomorrow, so get on board that polar express now.
The new Terminator movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is one answer to an major philosophical question, “What would have happened if Ronald Reagan had gone back to acting?”
It might also be about the dangers of artificial intelligence, which seems like much less fun. In a new book philosopher Nick Bostrom suggests that before we build an AI system, we might want to give it some values: “We’re basically telling a god how we’d like to be treated.”
Scientists: Would your AI knit a sweater for a penguin? If not, do not proceed.
AI to penguin sweaters in two sentences? Well done, Vicky. Well done.
