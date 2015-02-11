advertisement
How did Valentine’s Day start?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

How did Valentine’s Day become the iconic holiday it is now? Watch the above video to see how it started with a saint and ended with a lot of entrepreneurs seeing an opportunity.

