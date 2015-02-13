Why Putting On A Brave Face Is Killing Your Productivity

Whoever said you should fake it till you make it might want to reconsider that one.

Psychology researchers from the University of North Carolina recently found when workers are in meetings with their superiors, they more often hide their authentic feelings rather than sharing what they’re actually thinking and feeling. Instead they present false fronts, feign upbeat emotions, and save their true feelings for meetings with peers and lower-status employees.

This report is hardly a surprise if you ever sat in a meeting with a superior and experienced that automatic brain/mouth lock that ensures you don’t share whatever critical thoughts or feelings you might be having about the policy or process under discussion. In its place you channel a sort of neutral, compliant spirit that doesn’t make waves.

Unfortunately, this persistent pattern of behavior is seriously bad for corporate performance and a major battle in the war for engagement.

How long do you think workers will stick around when they feel that honesty is career suicide and success means being phony around their superiors?

There are limits to how long any of us can stomach being fake without developing physical symptoms or existential dread. How much productivity and innovation is lost in a culture where the one thing you can’t do is share what you’re actually thinking? How incredibly wasteful are the huge number of meetings that typify the modern company, when they are exercises in play-acting and non-communication?

Employee behavior isn’t a great mystery. They are socialized to recognize that speaking their minds openly is dangerous to their professional and personal well-being, so they don’t do it. They lie by omission and commission. Under the circumstances, you can hardly expect them to do otherwise.