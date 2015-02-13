Why Honesty Really Is The Best Policy, Even In Business

Show me someone who isn’t facing challenges of one kind or another at work, and I’ll show you someone who is lacking in self-awareness. It’s a situation that, at one time or another, we all have to face–whether we’re at the frontline of an organization or in its C-suite.

So given that we all struggle with some aspect of our work, the choice we have is in how we handle those struggles.

Our natural inclination is usually to avoid talking about problems. When this happens, problems often stay unaddressed until a manager, leader, or board member might have to pull you into a room to tell you something is going seriously wrong.

There’s a better way of dealing with work challenges–and though the strategy sounds obvious, it runs counter to our intuition. That strategy is proactively highlighting your own challenges to your teams and supervisors.

It’s something I rely upon to deal with challenges as they emerge. I used it recently with respect to personal challenges that I am facing at Medallia. I walked into the president and CEO’s office, explained what I was struggling with, why, and how I planned to improve.

Essentially, I started my own performance review with my boss–and the experience was positive.

The approach has several advantages. It instills confidence in the person you report to that you’re capable of identifying problems and doing what’s necessary to fix them–far more so than if you’d waited for her to bring the issue up. It can also help you recruit your boss as an ally to help you fix the problem. And it’s evidence of your commitment to delivering results rather than preserving your reputation.