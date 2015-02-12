With 500,000 Users, Slack Says It’s The Fastest-Growing Business App Ever

In August 2013, the business messaging and search tool known as Slack started signing up users for its beta version. 8,000 companies created accounts in the first 24 hours . That was a promising number, but it said more about the general interest in such tools and the reputation of Slack CEO and cofounder Stewart Butterfield–also the co-creator of Flickr –than the service’s long term prospects.

Eighteen months later, it’s clear Slack has staying power. The company is celebrating the first anniversary of its official release in both free and paid versions by releasing new stats on its usage which it says make it the fast-growing business app of all time:

500,000 people now use Slack daily, including users in 60,000 teams



135,000 of those people are paying for Slack, adding up to $12 million in annual revenue



Slack users send 300 million messages to each other a month



The average Slack user is connected for more than nine hours a day and spends more than two of those hours in active usage, such as reading and writing messages

Already, Slack had made headlines for the swiftness with which it reached a valuation of $1 billion, based on the $180 million in funding it’s received so far.

Not bad for a product which got its start when Butterfield and his colleagues tried to launch a multi-player online game called Glitch. The game didn’t take off–but its creators found the internal collaborative tools they’d built for themselves to be so useful that they thought it might be the basis of a business.





What they didn’t know was how rapidly that business would grow. “We’ve blown past every estimate and prediction we made in the early days,” says Butterfield. “It’s consistently surprising.”

Slack is still so new that most of the users coming on board are part of organizations which have just signed up for the service. But the evidence also suggests that the more an organization uses Slack, the more it gets out of it. “Existing teams grow something like 6% to 8% per month,” Butterfield says.

Slack provides organizations with chat rooms called channels, along with direct messaging for private conversations. For paying customers, every message gets saved indefinitely, creating an archive of the business’s knowledge. There’s nothing groundbreaking about that concept, which is similar to more venerable services such as HipChat.