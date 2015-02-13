3 Steps To Recognize A Poisonous Office Environment

It may seem easy to design an idealistic workplace with perks like lenient dress codes, free snacks, and even Silicon Valley-levels of pampering (looking at you, Google bus), but the truth is an office culture is highly dependent on the individuals that work within it.

No amount of treats or incentives can outweigh a toxic office environment–the only solution is to recognize the counterproductive factors at play and address them head-on.

Building happy, productive workplaces is my passion, and that often means turning around ineffective ones. Here are the three trouble spots I scan for first to triage an office when things aren’t working.

Spend some time investigating ways to connect your employees and help them work together. The necessary response here is twofold: a leader must streamline operations in the workplace and invest in building up camaraderie between employees. The latter problem can be easily addressed with employee appreciation events, morale-boosting activities, and even team-building workshops.

To address the former, survey your staff to identify communication gaps. Is everyone communicating via email, leading to clogged inboxes and missed messages? Explore in-office chat options like the Google Suite or Microsoft Lync. Invest in software that allows employees to cowork remotely, and cut back on emails and meetings, which often prove inefficient.

Amanda Poetker, a communications manager at online brainstorming and collaboration platform Stormboard, believes an internal collaboration program of some kind is a vital part of being a success at everything. Busyness isn’t the same as productivity–know the difference, and lean into the latter.

“Communication is key for good team work, especially for remote teams,” says Nick Zhou, CEO and cofounder of Everlasting Footprint, a platform that aims to preserve people’s life stories for future generations to see.