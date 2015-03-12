Becoming A Social Entrepreneur Isn’t Easy When You’ve Wrongfully Spent 16 Years In Jail

Whether you believe Adnan is guilty or innocent, the podcast Serial put a clear spotlight on failures of the criminal justice system, and how hard it can be to know for certain if the right person is going to jail.

At 17, Jeffrey Deskovic was the same age as Syed when he was coerced into a false confession and sent to prison for a rape and murder he didn’t commit. After being released on DNA evidence in 2006 (only after the real killer had struck again) and receiving the largest jury award ever for a wrongful conviction in 2014, Deskovic is now on a mission to help others avoid the same unimaginable experience he suffered. He is working to free innocent people and help them adjust once they’re released.

“A wrongful conviction is something that can happen to anybody. I wasn’t living a life of crime. I wasn’t a high school dropout,” Deskovic says. “If this can happen to a Caucasian middle class teenager from Westchester, it can happen to anybody, and a lot of minorities are definitely more affected.” (According to the National Registry of Exonerations, a record 125 people were cleared of crimes in 2014 alone, and the rate has been rising in the last few years.)

His path to starting the Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation for Justice wasn’t a given at first. When he was released at age 33, he had never set foot outside as a free adult before. He had no job skills and nearly ended up in a homeless shelter. Because he was released innocent, he didn’t even have the benefit of a parole officer to connect him with social services, and his situation fell outside the mandates of most nonprofits who work to serve former inmates.

The idea to start his own foundation came as he started to do speaking engagements, which for a long while was the only source of regular income for him. But not everyone who invited him to speak could afford to pay him. Then, about five years ago, his first settlement came through, a $6.5 million award from Westchester County (minus millions for various fees) and all of a sudden he found himself in an unexpected position of being able to actually launch something.

“Having keys to places is still kind of a new concept for me,” says Deskovic. “It was surreal having employees work for me.”

The foundation, which has four full-time employees today including a lawyer, is doing work in a range of areas that might seem to stretch its small staff thin. Deskovic still makes speeches, lobbies elected officials, and advocates for policy changes, such as ending the “innocent prisoner’s dilemma,” which forces innocent prisoners to express remorse for a crime they didn’t commit to have a shot at parole or a reduced sentence (Adnan, from Serial, faces this issue too). It’s also working currently on eight cases to free people who maintain their innocence; already it’s been successful once, assisting existing lawyers in the case of William Lopez, who was freed after 23 years in jail for murder in 2013.