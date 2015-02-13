The Attitude Shift That Guarantees Your Success

One of the biggest secrets to success in life and business is simple, powerful, and sadly dismissed by many people—and especially entrepreneurs–as unimportant. It’s called gratitude.

The simple act of giving thanks can transform your life.

According to University of California at Davis professor and gratitude expert Dr. Robert Emmons in his book Thanks! How the New Science of Gratitude Can Make You Happier, practicing gratitude can increase happiness levels by an impressive 25%. Emmons’s 10 years of research also shows that people who practice gratitude tend to be more creative, bounce back from setbacks more easily, have stronger immune systems, and have stronger social relationships.

Emmons, along with another fellow psychologist Michael McCollough of the Southern Methodist University, conducted an experiment with several hundred people split into three groups, all told to keep daily diaries. The first group was asked to keep a diary but never told what to write. The second group was told to talk only about the bad or unpleasant things that happened to them. Finally, the third group was instructed to record everything they were grateful for.

The results were truly extraordinary. The third group exhibited much higher levels of alertness, enthusiasm, energy, optimism, and determination. They also exercised more, helped others more, and made more progress towards their personal goals, all while experiencing far less stress or depression.

But gratitude isn’t just vital to your personal well-being. Here are six reasons why gratitude–being truly thankful–is so important for your business:

Gratitude takes you from a place where you focus on what you lack to a place where abundance is already present. As an entrepreneur, this puts you in an ideal mental space to objectively embrace your unique qualities and assets.