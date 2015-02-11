Watch How All Of Your Favorite Celebrities Obsess About ‘Serial’ Just As Much As You Did In This Vanity Fair Video

Celebrity interviews, especially at all-day junkets, can get pretty stale–the reporter knows that the actor sitting next to her has been asked the same questions from someone else who was sitting in that chair just a few minutes earlier, so anything she can do to shake her subject out of the routine answers is a good thing. One question Vanity Fair asked the variety of stars who crossed their path at Sundance in January was one on which most of them passionately engaged: “Did you listen to Serial?”

And boy, did they! Some stars, like Adam Scott and Sarah Silverman, listened to the show, but didn’t form opinions they got particularly attached to–but others, from Ewan McGregor to Bree Larson, Jason Sudeikis, Rashida Jones, Greta Gerwin, Alison Brie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Chris Pine and Jake Johnson, were downright animated when it came time to talk about whether they thought Adnan was guilty, what happened in the time before the police started recording Jay’s interview, and what the deal is with the famous Nisha call. McGregor describes his Serial-listening routine (with his coffee, sitting down, every morning) while Alison Brie waxes confidently about the fact that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict; Jake Johnson clearly identifies with Jay, while Chris Pine questions what went down between Jay and the Baltimore Police; and Greta Gerwig, proving once more why she’s America’s sweetheart, willingly puts herself on the line as the one celebrity to vouch for Adnan’s complete and total innocence. Celebrities: They’re just like us, at least when it comes to obsessing over 15-year-old murder cases explored through the medium of the podcast.



