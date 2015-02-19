How, and Why, Y Combinator Got Serious About Diversity

This Saturday, 800 startup types will gather in San Francisco to watch inspirational and biographical speeches by some of the brightest stars in Silicon Valley. Among the speakers are Adora Cheung of the cleaners-on-demand startup Homejoy , Kimberly Bryant of the Google-backed nonprofit Black Girls Code , and Danielle Morrill of upstart research firm Mattermark .

Two things distinguish this event from the kind of thing that you can see in hotel ballrooms across the Bay Area on pretty much any other afternoon: In an industry where women in technical roles are routinely outnumbered 9 to 1, men won’t be allowed onstage or in the audience; and the organizer of the second annual Female Founders Conference is Y Combinator, which has not (at least until recently) been a loud voice in favor of gender equality.

It’s less about the ‘female’ and more about the ‘founders.’

Liz Wessel, a CEO in Y Combinator’s current batch that I’ve been following thus far in 2015 as part of a series exploring the startup factory’s evolving role within Silicon Valley, will be there as an attendee, but she won’t be paying as much attention to the talks as she might like. Wessel, after all, is in growth mode. As I wrote last week, she and the employees of her recruiting startup, Campus Job, have relocated from New York to a house in Los Altos, California and are in the midst of a mad dash to add customers in advance of YC’s Demo Day in late March. “For me, it’s all about the fact that it will be full of people who have companies that need to hire,” says Wessel. “It’s a bunch of potential customers.” She likes the idea of encouraging female entrepreneurship; it’s just not what she’s thinking about at the moment. “It’s less about the ‘female’ and more about the ‘founders,’” she adds.

Wessel isn’t the target audience for Female Founders Conference; that would be up-and-coming female entrepreneurs who haven’t yet applied to Y Combinator. In fact, Jessica Livingston, a YC partner and the conference host, sees the crowd in much the same light as Wessel: as a market. That’s why Female Founders, which is free to attendees, doesn’t devote much stage time to discussing gender politics and why men aren’t allowed through the doors. “I want every seat in the house saved for a woman because they’re the ones I’m trying to inspire,” says Livingston. “We want to increase our funnel of applicants.”

Female Founders Conference had its origins in a 2013 email sent by Paul Graham–YC’s then-president and Livingston’s husband–suggesting “a startup school-like event for female founders with all YC speakers.” Livingston, who’d long harbored a similar ambition, says Graham’s email was “the kick in the butt I needed.” (Shortly after proposing the event, Graham, who was succeeded last year as president by Sam Altman, found himself in damage control mode after seeming to shrug at sexism in Silicon Valley in an interview with The Information. Graham, Livingston, and other YC partners I’ve spoken with say that the timing of Female Founders had nothing to do with the mini-scandal, and the timestamp on Graham’s email seems to confirm this.)