Let Johnny Cash’s Love Letter To June Carter–Voted The Greatest Of All Time–Inspire You On Valentine’s Day

Skip Fifty Shades of Grey this Valentine’s Day, and perhaps take your cues from the Man In Black. In a recent poll, Johnny Cash’s love letter to June Carter was voted the greatest love letter of all time.





British life insurance company Beagle Street put out a very topical poll to uncover the best love letter ever. The list of entrants included a historical who’s who of romantics from King Henry VIII to Keats to Gerald Ford, whose pledge of devotion to his Betty Ford after she was diagnosed with breast cancer is the president of heartbreaking correspondence. The top spot, however, was won with Johnny Cash’s letter to June on the occasion of her 65th birthday in 1994. Read the full letter below.



June 23 1994

Odense, Denmark.

Happy Birthday Princess,

We get old and get use to each other. We think alike. We read each others minds. We know what the other wants without asking. Sometimes we irritate each other a little bit. Maybe sometimes take each other for granted.

But once in awhile, like today, I meditate on it and realize how lucky I am to share my life with the greatest woman I ever met. You still fascinate and inspire me. You influence me for the better. You’re the object of my desire, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence. I love you very much.

Happy Birthday Princess.