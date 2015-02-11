Watch The Most Adorable Intern Video Ever

A graphic designer named Søren Danielsen wants an internship, so he made this video, and it’s great. Watch it and just try not to fall in professional love.

He demonstrates everything you want to see in a résumé: A broad variety of skills (articulated by various styles of graphics and animation), a reckless enthusiasm to do good work, and he bakes. That’s right. No more grazing on those stale Chips Ahoy in your office’s kitchen!

But the best part of the video is its almost subversive mind game. Søren is not pitching companies so much as he’s having the companies pitch him. In the video’s final frames, he asks that interested parties send him the first email.

Søren, assuming those six-figure internships from the Googles of the world don’t appreciate the art of 8-bit graphics and perfectly baked chocolate chip cookies, we’re thrilled to pay you the going New York media intern rate of $200 a month.

Welcome aboard, buddy. No need to thank us.

[via reddit]