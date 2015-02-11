InMobi Hits 1 Billion Unique Devices

Global mobile ad network InMobi announced today that it reached over 1 billion unique devices in Q4 2014, making it the first mobile-only ad platform to do so. The India-based company, led by founder and CEO Naveen Tewari, is second only to Google in the world’s ad market, reaching users in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America with six billion ad requests per day on mobile apps.

InMobi started in the chat and VOIP space, but later pivoted to mobile ads and was able to scale thanks to funding from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Softbank. Its platform serves ads based on external feeds like location, weather, and news, meaning a decent chance of relevance to the mobile user.

“Our commitment to creating a rich and unique mobile ecosystem is what sets us apart and has helped us reach this milestone,” Tewari said in a statement. “We are reimagining advertising at its core, and now, with over one billion devices on our network, we are well-positioned to deliver on that promise.”