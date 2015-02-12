The Flexibility Gap: How Remote Workers Get The Worst Of Both Worlds

People who work remotely full-time fall into a frustrating gap: They’re more likely to log more productive hours than their in-office colleagues, yet they have to work harder than the rest to prove themselves for promotions and recognition.

Over 9% of the U.S. workforce works from home at least part of the time–most of whom are fully remote, with the remainder working “mixed” hours, with flexible schedules and locations. Yet most workplace cultures haven’t caught up with the shift toward balanced and complex working lives, combined with the technology to work fully remote.

Studies show that working from home makes many people more productive and committed to their jobs. A recent study showed that companies stand to benefit from a full extra workday, less sick days or long lunches, and thousands of dollars in furniture, supplies, and utilities savings when employees worked remotely.

If where you invest face time is where your priorities lie, then remote workers are at a steep disadvantage–even when they’re working harder than their peers.

But being out of sight really does put workers out of mind for advancement. Straying from the accepted norm of 9-5 desk jockey life requires a redefinition of how devotion looks. Despite advances in company cultures and society’s progression in work-life balance, many companies still insist that work be the number one priority in an employee’s life. If where you invest face time is where your priorities lie, then remote workers are at a steep disadvantage–even when they’re working harder than their peers.

And it affects everyone: men, women, single parents, millennials and gen Xers alike. Joan C. Williams, director of the Center for WorkLife Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, calls it “equal-opportunity misery” in a recent article in the Atlantic.