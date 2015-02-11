Flash Back Is A Photobomb-Enhancing, Paparazzi-Busting Clothing Innovation

What if there was a way to guarantee your photobomb was, well, the bomb, and foil all those paparazzi chasing you when you exit the club?





Enter the ever-clever and innovative folks at Betabrand. The creators of disco wear, a line of apparel in which everything from a hoodie and sweats to a dress is made of a fabric that–you guessed it–mimics the mirror effect of a disco ball, comes a capsule collection of clothing called Flash Back that is designed to look as innocuous as a pale grey garment can be under regular light. Try to take a photo of it and everything changes.

The reflective fabric reacts to a camera flash by turning it bright white. Remember how Pharrell described his shorts and jacket combo to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the Grammys? Paparazzi be warned, take a photo and watch the fabric steal the show.

Though Pharrell has long been lauded for leveraging the pulse of innovation and fashion (outsized Smokey the Bear hat anyone), it turns out that Chris Holmes, the music producer and DJ best known for revving up the crowds during Paul McCartney’s world tours is the one getting the technofabric into the hands of consumers.

An owner of Betabrand’s disco wear and fan of shoes with reflective strips, Holmes noticed how these garments would obscure most of what was around him in photographs. “While I wasn’t thrilled that many of these photos were ruined, it gave me an epiphany: Perhaps I could use this technology for a greater purpose–like making paparazzi photos worthless,” he writes on Betabrand’s site.

From there, it was a collaborative leap to design and manufacture a prototype collection that ranges from a suit jacket (for $382.40) to a scarf ($66.30) and put it up for sale on Betabrand’s crowdsourcing platform Think Tank.