It’s Not Enough To Be Fast: How Emulating Human Interaction Is Key To Improving Digital Communication

Information technology has vastly improved the absolute welfare of market societies. But there’s a human toll in shifting our conversations online, undermining more meaningful connections. In important yet sometimes subtle ways, how we communicate today is out of sync with how we naturally communicate best. If we want to improve digital communication, we need to first understand human communication.

Have you ever made a joke on Twitter that came back to bite you because your recipients could not discern your sarcasm even with your charming emoji? The web has opened the floodgates to a headlong shift in how we connect, displacing in person meetings and phone calls with a deluge of emails, texts, and posts that now predominate. These text-based messaging apps put monumental importance on words.

But pioneering research by psychology professor Albert Mehrabian found that only 7% of the meaning derived from face-to-face conversations about attitudes and feelings comes from the words. The remaining 93% comes from the voice tone and body language. This doesn’t mean all messages are nonverbal. But if you want to connect emotionally, pay attention to tone and gesture. These non-conscious “trust signals” gauge honesty by observing if the speaker’s words align with their feelings.

The absence of these cues in text seems to have given rise to a new standard for trustworthiness online. Judy Olson, professor of information and computer sciences, discovered that devoid of intonation and gestures, research participants default to speed of response as a key indicator of trustworthiness. Quick replies are now proxies for Duchenne smiles.

But instead of just communicating faster how can we communicate better? How can we improve digital messaging by modeling how we’re supposed to talk in real life rather than changing it?

The meteoric rise of emojis speaks volumes of the need to add affective clarity and color to our sterile digital statements. To qualify the missing tone users can display their smiley face in lieu of their smiling face. But emoji has evolved beyond being a modifier of words to become its own language with a standardized alphabet. The Library of Congress has even accepted the first emoji-only book–Emoji Dick, a translation of Herman Melville’s classic, Moby Dick. And the most popular word of 2014 wasn’t even a word, but rather the emoji heart, according to research by Global Language Monitor–proof that it’s the emotion that’s missing.

Similarly Snapchat has become the fastest growing social media app by responding to another troubling inconsistency. Our everyday sentiments were never intended to linger ad nauseam forever linked to our identities online. The rapidly discarded ephemeral snaps force focus on the shared feeling not the shared photo. Snapchat is prompting a shift to sync up the artificial divide we’ve created between our online personae and our real life experiences. As Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says, “We no longer have to capture the ‘real world’ and recreate it online–we simply live and communicate at the same time.”