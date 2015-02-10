Twitter’s CFO Gets His Twitter Account Hacked

It’s a good day for those looking to commandeer high-profile social media accounts. First Newsweek‘s Twitter was hacked by a pro-ISIS group. Then Delta posted this strangely sexual meatscape to its Facebook page. But the most embarrassing social hack of the day? That award goes to a top Twitter executive.

Anthony Noto, Twitter’s chief financial officer, started tweeting fake spammy things to random people earlier today. Shortly after others began to notice, the questionable tweets disappeared.

We’ve all seen this kind of thing before: An account suddenly sends out things like “I can’t stop laughing!” and “this pic of you is funny lol,” each accompanied by a fishy-looking link. It just typically doesn’t come from one of the highest executives at the company that builds the service being hacked.

Neither Noto nor his employer have offered further details about what happened; often, this type of Twitter spam is spread from account to account when a user clicks one of the links, which grants the hackers access to the user’s contact list, and so on and so on. We’d like to think that Twitter’s CFO didn’t see a tweet this morning that read “this pick of you is funny lol” and then promptly click the link to see precisely which funny pic a stranger was lol’ing at–but until Noto explains what happened, it’s anybody’s guess.

We’ve reached out to Twitter for comment and will update when we learn anything.