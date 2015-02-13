Infographic: See Marvel Superheroes’ Plotted Displays of Affection

This Valentine’s Day, consider asking your sweetheart one simple question: “Sure, we’re in love, but are we in love like Ironman and She-Hulk were in love?”

Marvel has long been known for crossing the streams with its superheroes, as the recent addition of Spider-Man into the cinematic universe proves. This team-up trend has also led to many intergalactic and interspecies romances over the years–all of which are chronicled in a new infographic from WebHostingBuzz.

Click to expand

As you can see above, “Superlove” charts the passionate love affairs between some of the kookiest couples of all time–including Ant-Man and The Wasp, Wolverine and Mystique, and Cyclops and Emma Frost. The infographic reveals which of these relationships blossomed into marriage and which remained merely secret superlovers. If some of these crazy kids can make it work, perhaps you can use your superpower of monogamy to stick it out, too.

Let us know in the comments which superhero you’d most like to solve romantic mysteries with–j/k, j/k, please don’t ever do that. Actually, now I’m curious.