Urban Outfitters Sparks Outrage For Selling Holocaust-Themed Tapestry

Apparently, America can’t go more than two months without some major brand debuting a product printed with offensive Holocaust-related symbolism. Just eight weeks after Hallmark apologized profusely for selling Hannukah wrapping paper covered in swastikas , the Anti-Defamation League is demanding that Urban Outfitters remove a tapestry resembling the gray and white stripes and pink triangles that gay prisoners were forced to wear in Nazi concentration camps.

“Whether intentional or not, this gray and white stripped pattern and pink triangle combination is deeply offensive and should not be mainstreamed into popular culture,” ADL national spokesman and Holocaust survivor Abraham Foxman said in a statement. “We urge Urban Outfitters to immediately remove the product eerily reminiscent of clothing forced upon the victims of the Holocaust from their stores and online.”

Fast fashion chain Zara sparked outrage in a similar scandal last August, when the company pulled a striped top with a six-pointed yellow star decal from its stores after social media users complained it resembled the uniforms worn by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps.

This is not the first time Urban Outfitters has come under fire for inexplicable Holocaust-related designs: Most recently, in April 2012, ADL issued a letter of condemnation to Urban Outfitters about a T-shirt printed with the yellow Star of David. The company’s faux pas are so trollish and so common that some have speculated Urban Outfitters is courting controversy as a “shock advertising” marketing tactic. Thoughts?

[via New York Magazine]