Why I’d Never Turn To A Formal Mentorship Program For Help

As I prepared to talk to a group of professional women recently about mentorship, I had to ask myself, “What does mentorship really mean?”

I’ve never been part of what I’d call a formal mentoring program. As the founder and chairman of a nationally ranked marketing agency, I’ve certainly encountered a number of people who’ve helped me navigate my career and business during the last three decades.

But the mentorship relationship popularized in today’s business books and magazines doesn’t reflect my own experiences. And for that, I’m grateful.

The word “mentor” carries a lot of weight with people today. Until recently it implied to me a one-way relationship where the mentor bestows wisdom on the mentee, which seems like a lot of pressure and makes me a bit uncomfortable given the imbalance.

But once I wrapped my head around the notion of mentorship, I realized what we are really talking about is a dynamic where one person, the mentor, is responsive to the mentee–not responsible for the mentee.

This discovery helped me realize that I’ve actually had quite a few mentors in my life. They include my first boss, a neighbor who was dean of students at The Ohio State University, my direct reports, friends in business organizations, folks I worked with at Apple, and other business partners over the years. All of these people have been super responsive to me, but not responsible for me.

I also realized that all of my mentor-mentee experiences have three common characteristics: