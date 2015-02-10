Today in Tabs: There’s Nothing Young People Like Better Than Advice

I’m never going to be famous. Not in the way we all dream of. No ‘fuck you’ money. No ‘monogrammed towels’ for free. No helicopters will hover above my wedding. My celebrity nickname – VixxMo – will only appear as a username on websites.

But I am always going to be a woman. And to be a woman is to be in the public eye always. A woman’s body, actions, words and decisions are up for public scrutiny at all times. Hilary cries. Condi plays piano. Beyoncé has a husband. Michelle has arms. Katie gets a haircut. Angelina has kids. Jennifer gets naked. Breaking News: Area Woman is Woman.

Whether it’s the incredulity that Amal Clooney, human rights lawyer, is out practicing the law or the misogyny underlying the idea that Rihanna’s naked pictures MUST be shared, what we are told every day is that being a woman is a public act. To be a woman is to live a performance where the script is written by others and the spotlight always moving.

Gawker’s Sam Biddle:

“Taylor Swift is a public figure in the same way that the co-chairman of Sony Pictures is a public figure. These are people with immense influence, sway in show business who command an incredible audience.”

So Sony Pictures Chairperson Amy Pascal’s business emails are exactly the same as Taylor Swift’s texts to her friends, I guess. What about your texts to your friends? Where do we draw these lines? The argument that there is a public interest in lifting up Taylor’s skirt because she is a manufactured person rings false when there is nothing to indicate she’s being inauthentic. She’s just a young woman with friends, but undressing her commands an incredible audience.