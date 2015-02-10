Steve Buscemi Exercises Control In All Things In This Remixed “50 Shades Of Grey” Trailer

Whether the interest is 100% sincere or drenched in cynical irony, 50 Shades of Grey is already a hit: Two sequels have already been confirmed, as advance ticket sales are strong enough to put the film on track for a $60 million opening , no small feat for a February release. (It’s an especially hot item in Mississippi , for some reason.) In other words: Snark all you like, the silent majority is speaking with their bathing-suit parts, and those parts are running to Fandango to pre-order tickets.

But the snark is pretty good, as the 50 Shades Of Buscemi mashup trailer makes clear. This one–as you may have guessed from the title–seamlessly edits out nondescript hunk Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, and replaces him with the very memorable visage of Steve Buscemi. Suddenly, the illicit encounters between Anastasia Steele and her sexy, dominant, questionably consensual partner take on an extra creepy tone.





Most of the footage of Buscemi appears to come from Boardwalk Empire, where he at least plays a character we’re able to believe is capable of sex–but some of the clips dip into his work in the various Adam Sandler films he’s appeared in, which lend some additional surreal content to the whole thing. Ultimately, 50 Shades of Buscemi is like something of a test for the most enthusiastic fans of E.L. James’s iconic series–if they can watch this without the entire thing being ruined for them, then they’re clearly very committed to 50 Shades as a concept, and they probably already have tickets, perhaps even somewhere in Mississippi.