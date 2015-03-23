10 Things You Should Know About Gap’s New CEO

Merchant prince Mickey Drexler led the company in the 90s. Ex-Disney exec Paul Pressler held the reins in the 2000s. Both executives who enjoyed high-profile, yet very different tenures that had one thing in common: they ended disastrously (translation: they were fired). On February 1, Art Peck replaced Glenn Murphy as the new CEO of Gap Inc., and with sales stagnating and an adrift brand, he’s got his work cut out for him.

Peck, a nine-year veteran of Gap Inc., has spent the past two years running the company’s $2.2 billion e-commerce and omnichannel offerings. However, “I hope the label on me is not ‘Mr. Digital,'” Peck told Fast Company last December, before he officially began his new job. Peck has touched virtually every part of the company, from its outlet business to its global expansion.

Here are 10 other facts about the guy whose job it will be to restore the ailing brand to its once-iconic status:

1. Before coming to the Gap, Peck spent nearly two decades as a management consultant. In his early 20s, the native west-coaster ended up outside Chicago, where his wife was going to business school. He needed a job and on a lark applied to Boston Consulting Group. “It turned out a little bit like Gilligan’s Island,” he says. “I figured it was going to be a 3-hour tour and the weather started getting rough and the tiny boat was tossed. And it turned into 20-some years.”

2. A liberal arts major at Occidental College, Peck was accepted at Harvard Business School at the age of 20. His 1979 graduating MBA class included Meg Whitman, U.S. labor secretary Elaine Chao, and notorious Enron president Jeff Skilling.

3. Peck didn’t start working with apparel until his late 40s, when Paul Pressler, then the CEO of Gap Inc., hired him as a consultant. Pressler soon poached Peck and made him Gap Inc.’s executive vice president of strategy and operations.

4. Gap likely wouldn’t be as global as it is today without Peck. By the mid-2000s, the primarily domestic retailer had plateaued with its handful of stores in Western Europe and Japan. Peck pitched a franchise strategy: instead of wholly-owning Gaps internationally, it could sell its product to the best third-party local operators in each respective region, who’d then handle everything from real estate to IT. Today. the retailer has 414 franchise-operated stores.