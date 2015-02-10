Left Shark Goes Back To Work At ESPN After The Super Bowl

The only thing talked about more than The Bad Call and The Dead Kid during and after this year’s Super Bowl was Left Shark.

The finned favorite of Katy Perry’s halftime show became an Internet sensation for his unorthodox dance moves and open interpretation of choreography. Now in a new ad by agency Wieden + Kennedy New York, we see the two sharks after the big party in Arizona, getting back to their day jobs in Bristol, Connecticut.

It’s short, sweet, and funny, without over-milking the gag. Long live Left Shark.