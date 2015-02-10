advertisement
Looks Like Weird Al Would’ve Fared No Better As J.K. Simmons’s Pupil In “Whiplash”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

All Weird Al Yankovic wants to do is prepare for his upcoming tour in support of the Grammy-winning, chart-topping Mandatory Fun. Unfortunately, he just happened to pick the borderline psychotic music instructor from the movie Whiplash to help him do so.

Just from reading a description of this premise, you know the gist of what happens in Weird Al Gets Whiplashed. Perhaps you’ve already seen a similar version when the Oscar-nominated actor from Whiplash, J.K. Simmons, hosted Saturday Night Live recently, and reprised his role as the most exacting educator in the history of movies about music and/or teachers. Knowing what you’re going to see, however, doesn’t make it any less funny to find America’s premier accordion-equipped song parodist spliced into scenes with Simmons. Created by CollegeHumor, the video hinges on Weird Al’s increasing frustration with being unable to deliver the goods–which is a delight to behold. Rush, do not drag, toward the play button.


