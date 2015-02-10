Meet 3 People Willing To Die On Mars

Back in 2012, the Netherlands-based nonprofit Mars One announced its plan to “establish a permanent human settlement on Mars.” Beginning in 2024, crews of four will depart for the red planet every two years. But there’s a humongous catch: It’s a one-way trip. Those selected to travel to Mars can never return to Earth.

Despite the overwhelmingly dire stakes, more than 200,000 people have volunteered to put glory and guts before all else. As the pool of applicants whittles down–currently 660 are still in the running–The Guardian has profiled three volunteers who have been short-listed. If I Die On Mars is a compelling clip that highlights the very human, and sometimes awkward, questions surrounding Mars One’s program. To wit: What about sex?

You may call it crazy or a suicide mission, but these three volunteers don’t see it that way at all.

Ryan (U.K.)

“I think the most important thing to do in life is to leave a legacy.”





Dina (USA)

“If I ever made it to Mars, it’s gonna be the same experience as me coming to the United States.”