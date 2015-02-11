Stop Trying To Bribe Your Employees And Do This Instead

A recent study by Gallup shows in 2014 only 13% of employees are considered highly engaged in their jobs, a record low since they started the annual survey in 2000. After 14 years of awareness around engagement rates with employees, we’ve essentially made zero progress in improving the engagement of our workforce.

And yet, it feels like everywhere I look (and granted, I’m in the HR and Recruiting Industry, so I should be seeing this), people are talking about ways to attract and retain their talent. So, why are companies failing so miserably at engaging their workforces?

The short-sighted solution to improving worker engagement has been to focus on making employees happy. Companies started obsessing on the best ways to incentivize employees with perks and benefits to make them feel good at work. The thought was: offer them enough incentives and they’ll be happy.

Unfortunately, studies show extrinsic motivation, or giving rewards to drive behavior, is a terrible motivator. A book by Alfie Kohn, called Punished by Rewards: The Problem with Gold Stars, Incentive Plans, A’s, Praise, and Other Bribes, outlines how this focus on extrinsic motivation has actually created the increased dissatisfaction and disengagement we are now seeing.

The more a company tries to bribe their employees into being happy, the less engaged they become. And becoming addicted to praise has been shown to hurting employees’s ability to be happy. So all those compliments and award programs you are pushing? They’re actually working against you!

The good news is, once a company sees the error in their ways, they can follow this process to start to fix their engagement issues:

Intrinsic motivation is what drives a person to do something without any expected reward or external motivation. They are guided and rewarded by their own incentive.