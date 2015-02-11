How 5 Remote Teams Use Technology To Make Long Distance Work

It’s no secret that many businesses are tapping in to the advantages of having a remote workforce , some of which include higher revenue and employee engagement. In fact, the number of remote workers in the U.S. is expected to grow to 63 million by 2016 according to a Forrester Report .

If you want to ditch your own physical environment for daily teamwork, the only way to make this doable is to use the right technology.

Faced with an exhaustive list of apps and tools and methodologies to choose from, here’s how five remote teams have welcomed technology into their everyday communication and collaboration processes:

It seems as if the more miles are between these folks, the more personal they get. To get the communication flowing, the team at social media platform Buffer use the chat service Hipchat. It’s a place to discuss serious business matters, but also a place to post new band suggestions, celebrate special occasions, and share great client feedback.

But it doesn’t stop there; they also use the wearable Jawbone U to track and share their nightly sleep time and daily steps, another great way to stay connected and boost team spirit.

When Facebook management platform AgoraPulse was in the process of going remote, they needed to find a better solution than Google Docs to keep up with each other’s progress

So they started using Weekdone’s team status reports tool. This helps their team collaborate and get a quick overview of what anyone around the world is currently working on and what still needs to be taken care of. As they also have part-time employees who aren’t online every day of the week, status reports give them a clear overview what has been going on while they were away.