How I’m Treated Differently Than My Male Cofounder

The past few months have been a whirlwind to say the least. Recently I merged my business with another, added a cofounder to my previously solo venture, and in the process learned how differently I’m treated because I’m a woman.

My cofounder Adam has turned out to be the best partner I could have hoped for. We have synergistic skills, different perspectives, and a solid basis of mutual respect and friendship. It’s other people who are the challenge. Quite often, men relate to us differently, and I can only assume it’s because of my gender.

My startup, Posse, is a technology platform, and I spend most of my days as the only woman in the room during meetings with engineers, investors, and corporate partners. Now that I’ve experienced this world both by myself and with a male business partner, I’ve learned that the way some men communicate with each other excludes women.

Here are some of my observations:

No matter what the context, we present our business together as partners. But for some reason I don’t understand, at meetings, some men only talk directly to Adam. I may receive an occasional glance as if to check that I’m still in the room, but any serious communication gets directed straight to him. They must assume he’s in charge.

This is a tough one to complain about. I can’t pipe up and ask, “Why aren’t you looking at me?” They’d think I was crazy.

At first I thought I must be imagining things, but Adam confirmed he also found it strange and on more than one occasion remarked, “I don’t know why he always looks at me.” I also checked in with other senior women who confirmed I wasn’t boxing at shadows. They’d experienced the same thing.