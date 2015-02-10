New York Art Museums To Visitors: Leave The Selfie Stick At Home

New York museums, citing safety concerns, are starting to ban selfie sticks, the popular smartphone accessories designed to frame flattering self-portraits. The Museum of Modern Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum have all decided to prohibit the device, with others likely to follow suit.

MoMA’s goal in instituting the ban was to “preserve the visitors’ safety and the museum’s works of art,” a spokesperson told DNAinfo. Selfies taken at arm’s length are still permitted, with exceptions.

Sree Sreenivasan, chief digital officer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has taken a similar stance:

Selfie sticks launched with a bang last year as consumers snapped up the devices–which retail for $10 to $30–by the hundreds of thousands. Nordstrom had to re-order the product twice before Christmas and still sold out before December 25, according to Bloomberg.

The simple sticks are an accessible play on the trend toward documenting experiences through photography. On the higher end, consumers have embraced GoPro, which makes wearable video cameras for $200-plus. GoPro’s initial public offering, which took place last summer, valued the company at $3 billion.

[via DNAinfo]