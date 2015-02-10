Helen Mirren Will Not Be Defined By Your Age Stereotypes In This New L’Oreal Ad

Perhaps the only thing more ridiculous than anyone treating Helen Mirren as just another 69-year-old woman, is imagining the Oscar winner waiting for the bus on a rainy night. But this new ad for L’Oreal’s Age Perfect cream taps Mirren to defy age stereotypes and put some sass into the senior years.

Created by agency McCann London, the spot shows Mirren getting a bit annoyed for being treated like an old lady at the bus stop, but ends with her in a black leather jacket and red lipstick, eyeing up a young man. Maybe it’s the soya peptides, but it seems we’re now (thankfully) in an ad environment that is starting to treat women of a certain age (at least famous ones) like actual women and not just cute grannies. The overjoyed reaction–not to mention earned media value–to recent ads from Celine and Saint Laurent featuring Joan Didion and Joni Mitchell, respectfully, should easily be enough to convince more brands that success doesn’t just exist in pretty young things, and a nuanced approach to aging and womanhood is not just acceptable but appreciated and celebrated.



