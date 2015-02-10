The 5 Best Designs Of Iconic Soy Sauce Bottle Creator Kenji Ekuan

Ekuan believed in making design accessible to everyone. Inspired in part by the tragedy of Hiroshima, which killed his father, Ekuan devoted his life to crafting objects that would be lovingly used, not just coveted or gawked at. “The existence of tangible things is important. It’s evidence that we’re here as human beings,” he once said on Japanese TV channel NHK. His life’s work is proof positive: great design leaves a mark on humanity that can’t be erased. Here are his most iconic designs:

Kikkoman soy sauce dispenser

These bottles are so ubiquitous that it seems like they’ve always been around. Ekuan said that his most famous design was inspired by a childhood memory of his mother pouring soy sauce from a large container into a smaller one for use at meals. Many years later, the dispenser’s red tops and flask-like shapes have come to define the experience of eating Asian food the world over.

Yamaha VMAX

Improving on the groundbreaking Yamaha V-Max, Ekuan’s 2009 VMAX was a muscular, high-powered update to the classic motorcycle. The website Total Motorcycle called it “the ultimate marriage of brawn and brains” with “forward thinking style for a machine with massive performance and equally colossal great looks.”

Komachi Bullet Train