Westjet Plays Cupid In Barbados, Messes With Two Couples’ Engagement Plans

After two years, it’s almost become an expectation to see what generous and elaborate stunt Westjet is going pull at Christmas to make some lucky people happy and the rest of the Internet cry at work. Now the Canadian airline is extending its nice version of prankvertising beyond the holiday season and over to Valentine’s day.

Here we meet Ian from Westjet, casually strolling on the Barbados beach in his uniform. This friendly fella outlines his plan to get two couples engaged on this beautiful island. The airline finds two guys shopping for engagement rings at a jewelry store and makes them an offer. What follows is part tourist video, part goofy reality TV, as the couples are whisked away and treated to snorkeling, zip lining, dinner and drinks on the beach, and other island fun times. The ladies think they’re just there to film a commercial, while the dudes wonder when Ian will give them the ring to get the job done. It’s all more than a bit hokey, and doesn’t quite pack the same emotional punch as the Christmas videos, but still consistent with the brand’s fun, nice-guy image.





JP and Stephanie end up getting engaged up in a tree, while Mike pops the question to Heather on a cliff over looking the ocean. Both just became this brand’s biggest fans for life. Westjet’s also giving everyone else a chance to win a Valentine’s trip to Barbados with a Twitter contest this week.