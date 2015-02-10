advertisement
Google And Uber Think Driverless Taxis Are Totally A Thing. Do You?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Last week we learned that Uber is opening a robotics facility to design driverless cars. But what about Google and its own self-driving-auto revolution. Is a competition between unlikely rivals in the offing? Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson thinks so, while our Noah Robischon isn’t so sure. Watch the video above to see their debate. Then tell us what you think with hashtag #29thFloor.

