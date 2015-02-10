5 Ways MIT Is Reinventing Your Power Cord

Bending your lamp cord to turn off the light? Pinching your headphone cable to mute your music? A new project out of MIT is looking to change the way you look at cords by giving them superpowers.

Called Cord UIs, it’s a new joint from Philipp Schoessler of MIT’s Tangible Media Group, and Sang-won Leigh of the Fluid Interfaces Group, and the same team behind THAW, a magic lens that combines every screen in your life into a single user interface. This year, though, the duo wanted to revolutionize the humble cord.

“Everyone hates cables,” Schoessler rightly points out. “Every device has one, and yet we see them as a nuisance. We wanted to see if we could give cords additional meaning.”

For inspiration on how a cord could be used as an interface, the team looked at a water hose, which can be detached, knotted shut, or pinched to change how the water comes out of it. Why couldn’t this serve as a metaphor for how the cords and cables in our lives work, too? Here are the five things Cord UIs can do.





The most experimental of Cord UIs features is knotting: sensors that detect whether or not a knot has been tied in a cord, along with where and how tight it is to control an attached gadget. For example, by tightening a knot in a lamp’s power cord, you could use it as a dimmer, or adjust three separate knots in an LED lamp corresponding to its RGB values to change the bulb’s color.





You’re listening to some music on a flight. Suddenly, a stewardess leans over to try to say something to you, so you lightly pinch the cable on your headphones, instantly muting the sound. Let go, and the music plays again. Schoessler tells me that this feature would be as easy for a company to add to its headphones as building a cheap capacitive sensor into the cable and casing it in conductive thread.