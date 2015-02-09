AMC Is Challenging Fans To Reshoot Every Scene Of The Mad Men Pilot Episode

The marketing minds at AMC recognize the power of the supercut and, in preparation for the final (half!) season of Mad Men, the network has unveiled an ambitious project to harness the collaborative creativity of the show’s most die-hard fans. They’ve cut the show’s pilot episode–“Smoke Gets In Your Eyes”– into 154 separate scenes, spanning anywhere from eight to 58 seconds long, and are challenging fans to reshoot each one to eventually create Mad Men: The Fan Cut.





Aspiring Matthew Weiners can go to the project site to claim a scene, with each scene limited to just five filmmakers, shoot it, post it to YouTube, then wait to see if it makes the final cut later this spring.