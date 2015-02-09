AMC Brings “The Walking Dead” And “Mad Men” To Dish’s Sling TV

There are less and less reasons to keep shelling out for your expensive monthly cable bill. Today we learned that Dish Network’s online-cable-TV service, Sling TV, will add the much-loved AMC network to its lineup.

Home to shows such as Mad Men and The Walking Dead, AMC’s presence on the service adds more value to the $20 monthly package—joining channels such as BBC America, ESPN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Sundance TV and more, along with the ability to add extra channels for additional payments.

AMC’s arrival on the newly launched Sling TV is good news given the sometimes difficult relationship between AMC and Dish. Back in 2012, Dish Network pulled the station from its listings. Some sharp-tongued and passive-aggressive statements followed–although it seems things are once again rosy between the two parties.

AMC programming is tailor-made for online web-based viewing. Shows like The Walking Dead are perfect “second screen” shows, as they practically beg you to watch them with your tablet or smartphone’s Twitter app on hand. The fact that it can be done at a $20 fraction of your regular cable TV bill just makes it sweeter.

