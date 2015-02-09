Today in Tabs: The Constine Gardener

T’was the night of the Grammys when all through the house,



Came a man so bold, we forgot about his spouse.

Awards came for music, though no one quite cared

That Ariana and Big Sean somehow were paired.

The night came up big for young Mr. Sam Smith

Who took home four trophies and could have carried a fifth.

Neo soul’s what they called it – guess he’s the new Adele

When white folks sing black music, that’s fresh as hell.

Still, no disrespect to Sam on his big night

Because “Reminds Me of You”? That track is tight.

Prince came out for his annual standing ovation

And threw some shade at the night’s situation:

“Like books and black lives,” he said, “albums still matter”

It seems people care more about losing the latter.

Beyonce took home gold and posed with pride.

Though if you read Buzzfeed, it might sound like she died?

(They may want to update their house-style guide:

“’literally’ is to be carefully applied.”)

The best part of the night was when Beyhive chief

K. West stood up to Beck, noted music thief.

These awards shows must be Halloween for ‘Ye

He gets to dress up like a fashionable stray,



He likely eats all the candy he can take,

As we try to count all the headlines he makes.

Whoever said that Ye was going though his “first year art student” phase nailed it. Because he stays looking like 50 Shades of Struggle. — Fed-Up Short Chick. (@thewayoftheid) February 8, 2015

I’ll confess it now, I don’t really know who Beck is

But the dude seems chill; that trophy is his

Kanye may do a lot of things very wrong,



But he did right with Ri-Ri on that new song.

Just one thing then I’ll let Rusty neg my poem:

Pretty sure they turned off Sir Paul’s microphone.

(This is getting pretty long so thanks for your patience,

I just had no rhymes for corporate malfeasance.)