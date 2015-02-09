Google Glass Now Being Tested At Busy Schiphol Airport

Google Glass may be over (for now) as a mass-market product, but there are still pockets of interest for Google’s augmented-reality display, which means we haven’t seen the last of it just yet.

One of the busiest airports in Europe, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, is currently trying out Google Glass in two specific settings. First, the airport is using it as a tool to allow airport authority officers to look up gate and flight information without having to consult a separate device.

Second, airport staff in the main terminal are using Glass explore the “customer journey,” by recording first-person views of quality-control personnel as they make their way through the airport.

Of these, the first application seems like it has the most long-term potential, which will be necessary if Google Glass is to remain relevant.

In all, this is an example of how, to paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of Google Glass’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Last month, Google removed Glass from its previous home within the Google X lab and gave control of the project to Tony Fadell–one of the creators of the iPod and CEO of Nest.

Although this shuffling was largely reported as a failure, news like the Schiphol airport pilot scheme demonstrates how Glass may yet find a steady place as an enterprise tool. Since the major philosophical clash inside Google was reportedly whether to make Glass a fashionable item or a tech-focused one, the recent changes may result in stronger, more consistent direction than the project has had thus far.

[via TechCrunch]