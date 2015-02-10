A Clever Way To Hide An Ugly Elevator Shaft

What do you do with a boring, blank facade? Throw a map on it. New York-based consultancy ESI Design transformed the face of a downtown Chicago office building with an LED map of the building’s location at 300 South Wacker Drive, giving a monolithic midcentury skyscraper a 21st-century update. The building’s elevator shaft, once an enormous stretch of blank concrete overlooking the river, has been revamped with a 445-foot-tall city grid that turns its dated facade into a modern navigation tool. The lights serve as a huge “you are here” button pointing to the skyscraper’s position on the map.