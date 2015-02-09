Watch The Brogrammers Of “Silicon Valley” Develop The First Trailer For Season 2.0





HBO has just released a teaser for the second season of last year’s Golden Globe-winning hit, Silicon Valley, which premieres on April 6. The short clip reveals that everything in its right place for the show’s sophomore outing, with the team played by Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, and TJ Miller wordlessly resuming their roles in the development of audio compression app Pied Piper. As usual for the show, the task of Monster Energy-fueled coding is juxtaposed with electro-rap–in this case, courtesy of Danny Brown’s “Smokin’ and Drinkin’,” which is probably not a song about coding really fast. Finally, the silence is of course broken by Miller’s Erlich, who always has something profane to say–in this case, about artisanal butter.



