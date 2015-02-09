This Euro Travel Ad Pushes The Limit Of Sexually Suggestive Images Per Minute

For some of us, Valentine’s Day means chocolates, red roses, and possibly even some jewelry. For others, it just means eating some extra chocolate during the evening’s binge-watching. But this new campaign from lastminute.com attempts to evoke rather more passionate romantic pursuits.

The cheeky spot for the holiday website takes a trip around Europe and manages to imbue everything from famous monuments to baking with sexual suggestion. Yes, there is even a train entering a tunnel.

The campaign, entitled “Sexy Delights of Europe” was created by agency Adam & Eve/DDB. It is intended to not only showcase the cultural delights of Europe but also sum up what a Valentine’s weekend break should really be about, according to the agency.





The online film forms part of a wider, dare I say it, push, which includes PR, press executions, and CRM activity including “naughty hotel recommendations.”

The executive creative directors on the campaign are Ben Tollett and Richard Brim with copywriting by Frances Leach and the film is directed by Robert Smith via Adam & Eve/DDB’s in-house content production unit, Cain & Abel.