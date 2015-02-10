How A Business Can Survive A Breakup

Since starting their business the day after they got married (with Van Leeuwen’s brother Pete) in the spring of 2008, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream has grown to include six ice cream trucks (four in NYC, two in L.A.), and three brick and mortar storefronts in the East Village, Greenpoint, and Boerum Hill. By the end of February, a West Village location will open its doors and in March, a Williamsburg one will follow. Later this year, the operation is expected to open two shops in L.A. and a cookbook, titled The Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream Book, will be released.

Plenty of couples start businesses together, but what makes O’Neill, 33, and Van Leeuwen, 31, unique is that they’ve been separated for nearly three years, yet Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream continues to successfully expand. O’Neill says the trio is such a “a great team,” the stress of the breakup didn’t impact the success of their Balinese restaurant Selamat Pagi, which opened after O’Neill moved out.

Couple-run businesses are common with 3.7 million businesses owned by a husband and wife, according to a 2007 Census estimate. But most married business partners don’t continue to run the business together once the relationship dissolves. O’Neill and Van Leeuwen are making it work.

“We’re sort of a family business, but sort of not … we’re kind of a modern family,” she explains to Fast Company. “[After the breakup], neither of us wanted the other to walk away from the business and we didn’t want to walk away either. When it’s your own business and you put so much into it, it’s a big part of you.”

The two met in London in 2006 when O’Neill, originally from Melbourne, Australia, was visiting her father and Van Leeuwen was studying abroad for a college semester. After spending a few days together, Van Leeuwen visited O’Neill in Australia and a long-distance relationship soon blossomed. The next year, Van Leeuwen graduated from college and convinced O’Neill to quit her job as an event producer and move to Brooklyn with him and Pete to start some kind of business together.

Photo: by Sidney Bensimon

During Van Leeuwen’s last semester in college, he realized that although there are tons of ice cream trucks in NYC, none served high-quality ice cream. The more research the team did, the more they learned that standard ice cream is made with “stuff it doesn’t really need”–such as gum and corn syrup–“mainly to cut costs and cut corners,” explains O’Neill. That revelation became the driving force for the trio to create old-fashioned ice cream with natural ingredients such as hormone-free milk cream, cane sugar, and nuts, fruits, and spices from small producers.