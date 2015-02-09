Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Hannah Davis, Chrissy Teigen, And Nina Agdal Get Extreme DirecTV Makeovers

Last fall, DirecTV showed us the differences between the Rob Lowe who uses its product, and the other, uglier, creepier Rob Lowes that use cable . Now the brand and agency Grey New York have taken its parallel universe brand theory to Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue.





In a series of print ads we see swimsuit super models Hannah Davis, Chrissy Teigen, and Nina Agdal in bikinis, assuming their rightful positions on an exotic beach. These are their DirecTV versions. Then we get to see the versions of these beautiful women who have cable instead–Davis is a cat lady, Teigen is in acid wash mom jeans, and Agdal is a cigarette-toting lunch lady.





It’s a funny collection of juxtapositions, but let’s face it, even the models’ dowdy doppelgangers are still probably the hottest ladies you’ve ever seen with a herd of cats, mom jeans, or slinging sloppy joes.