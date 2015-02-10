10 Ways To Stay Calm In The Face Of Daily Stress

In late 1939 after the outbreak of World War II, the British government designed a number of morale boosting posters preempting the eventual mass bombings of the United Kingdom. One such poster read, “Keep Calm and Carry On,” and though it was not widely distributed during the war, the slogan has become so popular today that it has inspired innumerable imitations and parodies.

There is a reason this message remains timeless: most of us deal with daily challenges and adversity of some kind in work and in life.

But as James Allen said once,

“The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good. Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful jewels of wisdom.”

This, unfortunately, is easier said than done.

To survive and thrive we need to find ways to deal with pressure and uncertainty. There are any number of scientific studies out there that show the deep connection between staying calm and productivity. Allow me to share what I find helpful on a daily basis:

We don’t always know what’s going to walk through our door, but we probably have a pretty good idea of the general types of pressure we may face on a daily basis. Decide in advance on a few possibilities that could occur and how you will handle them. A simple formula such as, “If X happens, I’ll do Y,” can make all the difference.

For me–and most people–multi-tasking typically leads to chaos. I try to choose one task, see it through, and head on to the next task that needs to be done.