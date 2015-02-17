Why Airbnb’s Innovation Guru Is Building An Expedia For Festivals

Hospitality legend Chip Conley is best known for starting the Joie de Vivre hotel chain and for, more recently, being Airbnb’s head of global hospitality and strategy . But his day job isn’t the only thing Conley is passionate about. He has a side gig running Fest300 , a site dedicated to curating the world’s best festivals, and creating a new kind of travel guide in the process.

“We’re creating a movement here,” Conley says, “the idea that people make a pledge to go to one festival a year as a means of becoming more culturally curious.”

Chip Conley Photo: courtesy of Fest300

When I spoke with Conley on the phone last week, however, one question was on my mind. How do you define a festival, anyway? Does a concert have to have a certain number of acts to qualify? Is a religious pilgrimage a festival? And perhaps of relevance to Fast Company’s readership, do SXSW and CES qualify as festivals anyway?

Conley was pleasantly elusive. He told me that defining a festival is like defining porn: ”You know it when you see it.” A festival, he added, “Is a place where collective effervescence occurs. Emile Durkheim named that phenomenon a hundred years ago. It’s an experience in a festival where people lose track of themselves and feel a connection with other people who are experiencing something bigger than themselves . . . and a conference is not a festival. SXSW is on our list, but not because of digital—because of music and film. TED is not there because it is a conference.”

Fest300, which, as the name implies, spotlights 300 festivals a year, connects with Conley’s passion for “cultural curiosity” and “collective joy.” The site, which began as a point-of-view editorial site in 2013 and has since added more social elements, is centered around a curated festival list, which includes events like Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Taiwan’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, and Spain’s unusual El Colacho Festival. Thirty of the events on the list were crowdsourced from 50,000 of the site’s users, and the rest were selected by Conley and his team.

“We have some that are really small like El Colacho in northern Spain, which is a very strange festival with baby jumping and a few hundred attendees. Kumbh Mela in India is a religious festival, meanwhile, with over 100 million people. We look at diversity, and we look at which festivals out there capture the full range of human experience, from spirituality to arts and sports.”

And festivals, for Fest300, are a way for the startup to attract eyeballs and generate content. The featured festivals’ descriptions are written in-house, with photos, videos and reviews grabbed from Instagram, YouTube, and other sources. There’s also a “magazine” featuring articles by Conley himself (in one recent entry, he recommends 10 awesome festival documentaries).