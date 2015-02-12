These African Dolls Are Outselling Barbie In Nigeria

Until recently, it was hard–or even impossible–to find a black doll in Nigeria. Eight years ago, when he was looking for a birthday present for his niece, Nigerian entrepreneur Taofick Okoyo realized that none of the dolls his niece owned looked like her. He couldn’t find an African doll in stores. So Okoyo decided to start his own line.

Today, his Queens of Africa dolls are selling better than Barbie in the local market. And Okoyo believes that might be helping young Nigerian girls feel better about the way they look.





“I realized [my daughter] was not too happy with the fact that she is black when she was younger,” he says. “This, I believe, came about from not having any dolls or her favorite characters in her image. … I felt it’s very important to have her embrace her skin color and race, and be proud of who she is. I believe this will lead [her to be] a more confident adult.”

Granted, the dolls are somewhat Barbie-esque, with impossibly thin figures and giant doe-like eyes. The company plans to introduce more diverse body types in the future (though an early attempt at plumper dolls failed to sell). But Okoyo says the dolls’ range of brown skin tones and traditional costumes help girls identify with them.

The Queens of Africa line was inspired by the three largest tribes in Nigeria, and the company plans to soon make specific dolls for other African countries. It’s also making music, comic books, and an animated series based on the characters.

"I created my range of dolls for children of African decent to have a doll that they can identity with, and to tell stories that are relevant to them and their race," Okoyo says. "I don't believe Mattel created Barbie for African girls."





The startup had a slow beginning–at first, girls weren’t interested in buying African dolls, and Okoyo took time to focus on education before actually marketing the toys. Eventually, the demand for black dolls grew.